I Tried the 7 J.Crew Finds Sofia Richie Would Buy If She Were on a Budget

Okay, I honestly can't imagine a world where Sofia Richie Grainge would be on a budget, but let's play pretend. If you love her style as much as I do, you probably have already spent some time browsing J.Crew's new arrivals for fall. I've loved what I've seen so much that I had to put in a bulk order and try it all out for myself. The results would make someone with as good a wardrobe as Richie Grainge's jealous.

Regarding my personal style for fall, I'm currently somewhere between piling up quiet-luxury staples and trying to get the old-money aesthetic in my hands, and J.Crew's new arrivals do just that for me. Below, see the seven items I tried on and instantly fell in love with.