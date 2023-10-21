I Tried the 7 J.Crew Finds Sofia Richie Would Buy If She Were on a Budget

by Sierra Mayhew

Photo:

@_sierramayhew

Okay, I honestly can't imagine a world where Sofia Richie Grainge would be on a budget, but let's play pretend. If you love her style as much as I do, you probably have already spent some time browsing J.Crew's new arrivals for fall. I've loved what I've seen so much that I had to put in a bulk order and try it all out for myself. The results would make someone with as good a wardrobe as Richie Grainge's jealous.

Regarding my personal style for fall, I'm currently somewhere between piling up quiet-luxury staples and trying to get the old-money aesthetic in my hands, and J.Crew's new arrivals do just that for me. Below, see the seven items I tried on and instantly fell in love with.

Photo:

@_sierramayhew

Even though it's starting to cool down, I'm still wearing denim shorts, and I just found the perfect way to style them. This button-down cardigan may look like a sweater, but it's rightfully named the Lady Jacket because it's a bit more structured than your typical cardigan. 

Shop the look:
J.Crew Emilie Patch-Pocket Sweater Lady Jacket
J.Crew
Emilie Patch-Pocket Sweater Lady Jacket
$138
Shop Now
J.Crew Berkeley Bucket Bag
J.Crew
Berkeley Bucket Bag
$198
Shop Now

The shoulder bag sold out, but the bucket bag is just as chic.

Photo:

@_sierramayhew

Clearly, I have a thing for cardigans. When I placed this order, I didn't realize that I had multiple coming my way. This one is similar to the first one that I mentioned, but its cable-knit design feels a bit cozier. I styled it with this corduroy skirt that is the perfect way to give any outfit a bit of prep.

Shop the look:
J.Crew Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew
Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
$138 $120
Shop Now
J.Crew Stretch Corduroy Mini Skirt
J.Crew
Stretch Corduroy Mini Skirt
$128 $75
Shop Now

Photo:

@_sierramayhew

The boxier and more oversize a shirt, the better. I've been on the hunt for the perfect button-down shirt, and this one is the winner. It effortlessly drapes across the shoulders and pairs well with this slip skirt. The slip skirt is so good that I'm already giving away the other black maxi skirts in my closet to make more room.

Shop the look:
J.Crew Oversized Shirt
J.Crew
Oversized Shirt
$268
Shop Now
J.Crew Gwyneth Long Slip Skirt
J.Crew
Gwyneth Long Slip Skirt
$98 $85
Shop Now

Photo:

@_sierramayhew

You know when you put on a pair of jeans and the fit is just so good you never want to take them off? That's what happened when I put on these jeans that are going to be on my body as much as possible this fall. They are so flattering, from the slight flare that hits its peak at the ankle to the fit at the derrière. I'm in love.

Shop the look:
J.Crew Skinny Flare Jean
J.Crew
Skinny Flare Jean
$158
Shop Now
J.Crew Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew
Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater
$138 $120
Shop Now

Shop more items:

J.Crew Slim-Fit Shirt
J.Crew
Slim-Fit Shirt
$268
Shop Now

This slim-fit shirt is the perfect way to channel your inner corporate girlie.

J.Crew Louisa Lady Jacket
J.Crew
Louisa Lady Jacket
$278 $195
Shop Now

I think about this jacket daily.

J.Crew Sophia Mini Dress
J.Crew
Sophia Mini Dress
$248
Shop Now

My obsession with red continues.

J.Crew Sophia Sleeveless Dress With Jewel Buttons
J.Crew
Sophia Sleeveless Dress With Jewel Buttons
$268
Shop Now

I saw someone wearing this dress at fashion week and was obsessed.

J.Crew Relaxed V-Neck Pullover Sweater
J.Crew
Relaxed V-Neck Pullover Sweater
$118
Shop Now

So cozy and cute.

J.Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Shell
J.Crew
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Shell
$98
Shop Now

Layering this vest is the move.

J.Crew Slim Perfect-Fit T-Shirt
J.Crew
Slim Perfect-Fit T-Shirt
$36 $20
Shop Now

The perfect T-shirt if you ask me.

J.Crew Giselle Sweater-Blazer
J.Crew
Giselle Sweater-Blazer
$154 $100
Shop Now

I love the styling here.

J.Crew Winona Penny Loafers
J.Crew
Winona Penny Loafers
$198 $135
Shop Now

Classic loafers are my current obsession.

J.Crew Slim-Fit Tuxedo Vest
J.Crew
Slim-Fit Tuxedo Vest
$90
Shop Now

This vest lives in my head rent-free.

J.Crew Layla Slingback Mary Jane Heels
J.Crew
Layla Slingback Mary Jane Heels
$198 $175
Shop Now

And Mary Janes.

J.Crew Cropped Garçon Shirt
J.Crew
Cropped Garçon Shirt
$89 $60
Shop Now

I'm obsessed with the fact that it's cropped.

J.Crew Short Trench Coat
J.Crew
Short Trench Coat
$298 $210
Shop Now

I have seen so many cool people in this trench coat.

J.Crew Cropped Lady Jacket in Italian Wool-Blend Bouclé
J.Crew
Cropped Lady Jacket in Italian Wool-Blend Bouclé
$328
Shop Now

Cropped to perfection.

J.Crew Lightweight Sculpted Hoop Earrings
J.Crew
Lightweight Sculpted Hoop Earrings
$48 $30
Shop Now

The earrings are very cool.

J.Crew Pleated Pull-On Midi Skirt
J.Crew
Pleated Pull-On Midi Skirt
$128 $110
Shop Now

Long pleated skirts haven't gone anywhere.

This post was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.

Related stories