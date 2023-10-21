I Tried the 7 J.Crew Finds Sofia Richie Would Buy If She Were on a Budget
Okay, I honestly can't imagine a world where Sofia Richie Grainge would be on a budget, but let's play pretend. If you love her style as much as I do, you probably have already spent some time browsing J.Crew's new arrivals for fall. I've loved what I've seen so much that I had to put in a bulk order and try it all out for myself. The results would make someone with as good a wardrobe as Richie Grainge's jealous.
Regarding my personal style for fall, I'm currently somewhere between piling up quiet-luxury staples and trying to get the old-money aesthetic in my hands, and J.Crew's new arrivals do just that for me. Below, see the seven items I tried on and instantly fell in love with.
Even though it's starting to cool down, I'm still wearing denim shorts, and I just found the perfect way to style them. This button-down cardigan may look like a sweater, but it's rightfully named the Lady Jacket because it's a bit more structured than your typical cardigan.
The shoulder bag sold out, but the bucket bag is just as chic.
Clearly, I have a thing for cardigans. When I placed this order, I didn't realize that I had multiple coming my way. This one is similar to the first one that I mentioned, but its cable-knit design feels a bit cozier. I styled it with this corduroy skirt that is the perfect way to give any outfit a bit of prep.
The boxier and more oversize a shirt, the better. I've been on the hunt for the perfect button-down shirt, and this one is the winner. It effortlessly drapes across the shoulders and pairs well with this slip skirt. The slip skirt is so good that I'm already giving away the other black maxi skirts in my closet to make more room.
You know when you put on a pair of jeans and the fit is just so good you never want to take them off? That's what happened when I put on these jeans that are going to be on my body as much as possible this fall. They are so flattering, from the slight flare that hits its peak at the ankle to the fit at the derrière. I'm in love.
Shop more items:
This slim-fit shirt is the perfect way to channel your inner corporate girlie.
I saw someone wearing this dress at fashion week and was obsessed.
